Claims Skegness has the dirtiest beach in the UK have been described as ‘rubbish’.

As reported, Cleanipedia conducted research to explore where the cleanest and dirtiest beaches.

Researchers examined TripAdvisor reviews for beaches with mentions of ‘clean’ and 'dirty' and associated keywords.

Overall, the researchers said there were few mentions of dirt-related beaches, painting a pretty positive picture.

Skegness Central Beach looking relatively clean - with Phil Gaskell (right). of Coastal Access for All, and John Byford.

However, nearly 5% of reviews about Skegness mentioned dirt-related keywords, such as 'dirty', 'filthy', 'rubbish', 'litter' and 'trash'.

The shock result comes Keep Britain Tidy announced in May that in the coveted Blue Flag and Seaside Awards 2023, Mablethorpe, Central Beach in Skegness and Central Beach in Sutton on Sea had all retained their Blue Flag awards from last year.

No other Lincolnshire beaches were included in Cleanipedia’s list of dirty beaches – or the list of cleanest beaches.

Lincolnshire World went along to the beach to check out teh claims and met with Phil Gaskell of Coastal Access for All – a group who have worked with local partners such as the Mellors at Skegness Pier and Skegness Aquarium to organise litter picks throughout the year.

John Byford points out an ice cream carton abandoned just yards away from a bin.

Mr Gaskell said: “We conduct regular survey on behalf of the Marine Conservation Society and it shows Skegness is actually one of the cleanest beaches in the country and has the least bacteria because we don’t have sewage outfall pipes like they do in Cleethorpes.”

However, local photographer and honoured citizen John Byford believes there are issues regarding litter in Skegness.

"On a busy day the bins fill up very quickly and they need to be emptied very regularly – we have bracing winds and the rubbish can blow about.

"These issues need to be addressed by East Lindsey District Council.”

Coastal Access for All are currently preparing for the annual Great British Beach Clean, held between Friday, Septemer 15, and Sunday, September 24 – a 10 day-long initiative organised by the Marine Conservation Society, which encourages the public to help up with cleaning up the UK's beaches.

In Skegness there will be beach cleans on Sunday, September 15, starting on the beach near the Xsite skate park at 11am and moving to Winthorpe at 2pm – and everyone is welcome.