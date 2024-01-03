Flood alerts have now been upgraded to flood warnings by the Environment Agency following more rain last night (Tuesday) due to Storm Henk.

Yesterday several flood alerts were issued, but these have now been upgraded to flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected and residents should act now.

Storm Henk has brought heavy rain in the River Witham catchment, causing the River Witham to rise, and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill including Blankney Fen, Martin Fen, Martin Dales, Timberland, Walcot Fen, Tattershall Bridge, Dogdyke, and Billinghay Dales are expected to be affected.

Associated Fens of the River Witham from Chapel Hill to Boston, including South Kyme Fen, Holland Fen, Great Fen and Wyberton Fen, are also set to be affected.

Further flood warnings have been issued in the Irby in the Marsh areas in the Lady Wath Beck in Great Steeping, Wold Drain in Firsby, properties near the River Lymn, River Steeping, and Wainfleet Relief Channel, from Aswardby Bridge to Thorpe St Peter, set to be affected.

Over in Wainfleet, flood warnings have been announced in the wider area from the River Steeping and Wainfleet Relief Channel around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints, as well as the Little River Lymn and Cowcroft Drain around Croft, including Croft Road and Church Lane, and Merrifield Road, Rumbold Lane and Dovecote Lane in Wainfleet All Saints.

A flood warning is also in place at Ruskington Beck near Sleaford, as well as isolated properties and villages in the South Forty Foot Drain area including Caswell's Bridge to Donington High Bridge on Horbling Fen, Baker's Bridge, West Low Grounds, Bicker Fen, Surfleet Fen, Pinchbeck North Fen, Northgate and Bourne North Fen.

The Environment Agency has issued the following advice for those in flood warning areas:

You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation