Investigation into surprise decline in number of seal pups born at Donna Nook

An investigation has been launched after a surprise decline in the number of seal pups born at the Donna Nook nature reserve, near Louth.

As reported by the Louth Leader last month, the latest season, which ran from the end of October to December, was a productive one, with hundreds of seals giving birth to a total of 1,649 pups.

But it has now been disclosed that this represented a significant fall of 25 per cent from the previous year when the final count was 2,207 and also from 2022 when 2,209 seal pups were born.

Now the Sea Mammal Research Unit, an organisation based in Scotland, is conducting an investigation to try and determine the possible causes of the reduction.

Officials have reported a decline in the number of grey seal pups, like this one, born at the Donna Nook nature reserve. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

The unit is part of the Natural Environment Research Council, which supplies advice to the government on matters relating to the management of seals in the UK.

With more than 40 staff and students, it boasts a formidable army of experts and researchers in the field of marine mammalogy and marine ecology.

Donna Nook is run by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, whose officers are surprised by the decline in seal pups because the numbers over the last five years have remained stable at around 2,200.

This is the largest decline since monitoring started 40 years ago. But a decrease in seal pup populations in other areas along the coast during the latest season has also been reported.

The Donna Nook coastal nature reserve, where thousands of seals give birth to pups towards the end of every year. (PHOTO BY: Andrew Locking)

The nature reserve covers 6.25 miles, or ten kilometres, of coastline between Grainthorpe Haven in the north and Saltfleet in the south.

Towards the end of every year, seals flock to the site to give birth to the pups, which remain on the beach until swimming out to sea when they are five or six weeks old.

The colony of fluffy, big-eyed seal pups attracts thousands of visitors, who take photographs from a specially designated viewing area.

During 2024, they were given an unexpected treat because among the grey seal pups were also two rare black ones.

The pups are normally born white before shedding their fur at two to three weeks to expose a grey coat underneath. However, one in 400 grey seals reveals a velvety black coat instead, and visitors to Donna Nook during the Christmas holidays reported spotting at least a couple of these.