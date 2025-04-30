Irby-in-the-Marsh road to get surface works programme
A works programme will start next month to not only improve road surface in Irby-in-the-Marsh, but also reinstate verges that have been overrun by vehicles.
The works will be carried out at Mill Lane from the B1195 to the Gunby Lane junction
They begin on Monday, May 12, and have a scheduled end date of Tuesday, June 3. Work times onsite will be from 7am to 5pm, subject to suitable weather.
Because of the nature of the works, and for the safety of road users and the crew on site, a road closure is required for the duration of the scheme with a diversion route in place throughout.
The signed diversion route uses like-for-like roads will be; B1195 / Eastfield Road / Airfield Road and vice versa.
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.
