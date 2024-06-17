Police lead ducklings rescue bid
PC Martin Green was dispatched to the B1188 between Dunston and Metheringham around teatime on Wednesday June 12 to a report of an injured deer in the road that had been struck by a car – Lincolnshire Deer Group had also been called.
He walked the stretch of road checking the over grown verges but was unable to find the injured deer. However, his attention was drawn to a damaged BT cable culvert at the side of the road, where he discovered four day-old ducklings were stuck in water several feet underground.
Two nearby residents and a gamekeeper got together with PC Green to rescue the four youngsters. Without doubt these ducklings would have died along with other siblings that would have been attracted to the distress calls, said a p olice spokesman. They are now with a Wild Things Rescue carer in Sleaford.