£260k upgrade planned to pathway in Stickney

Map showing toad closure

Lincolnshire County Council is investing £260,000 in Stickey to update a pedestrian pathway.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are due to start on Monday at Horbling Lane, between Main Road A16 and East Fen Lane/ Midville Lane

The council says it is is getting rid of the old pathway “so that those who use this route can continue to do so safely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways at LCC, said: “I am delighted that we are able to bring in this improvement for Stickney.

“The current path is past its best and needs replacing. It has naturally got to the end of its life cycle and we’re investing into this works scheme so that those who use this route can continue to do so safely.”

The majority of the works will be carried out under temporary traffic lights. However, the far section of the site narrows up to East Fen Drain and because of the limited working area, this part will need a diversion to be in place for the duration of the scheme.

It is anticipated that this part of the works with the diversion route, will last for five weeks with the remainder of the scheme happening under temporary lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed diversion route will be; Main Road A16, Main Road Toynton All Saints, Eastville Road Toynton St Peter, Fen Road Toynton St Peter, Spilsby Road Eastville, Fodderdyke Bank, Midville Road and vice versa.

Karen added: “These works will cost around £260,000 to deliver and involve a crew replacing the existing footpath surface, which has reached the end of its lifecycle.

“We will also rebuild crossing points and vehicular access along the route, to make things better for those in the area.

“This improvement is another part of our ongoing footpath uplift across the county and because of the nature of the work on this site – especially where the road narrows up to East Fen Drain, we have to put a diversion route using like-for-like roads in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Stickney.”

Works are due to be completed on Wednesday, February 18. Work times onsite will be from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, subject to suitable weather. No weekend work is planned.