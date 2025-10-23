A Lincolnshire haulier wants to operate two goods vehicles and two trailers from site in Orby.

Andrew Paul Jackson trading as JaxHaul Transportation of The Retreat, Orby Bank, Holmfield Lane, Orby, has placed the application in the Public Notices portal, featured on the Lincolnshire World website.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, are being advised to make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence.

Our title, along with our sister brands across the country, is currently campaigning to continue publishing public notices in our publications and online.

Our title has long championed our local boozers, bars and nightclubs. From celebrating new openings and the inspiring fundraising efforts of hospitality staff, to calling for more government funding to revive the sector, we’ll always stand behind an industry that’s crying out for more support.

However, the Government is currently exploring ways to rejuvenate the high street and hospitality sector by reforming the alcohol licensing regime. Some of the proposals could offer much-needed support to venues.

As part of its review of the Licensing Act 2003, which applies to England and Wales, one proposal suggests that removing licensing application notices from local newspapers is somehow a necessary cut to bureaucratic red tape.

If enacted, the proposal in the consultation - launched on October 9 by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle - would mean that plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities.

Local newspapers, like pubs, have had to adapt to survive. Both have suffered heavily in recent years - from the pandemic, changing consumer habits, and rising costs.

And removing licensing notices from local newspapers doesn’t just hurt publishers. It would shut local people out of decisions that affect their daily lives. These notices give residents the chance to have their say on new venues opening up, changes to licensing hours, or proposed developments that may impact local amenities.