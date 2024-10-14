Shock temporary closure of Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle after owners' dispute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dispute among the owners has led to the shock temporary closure of the popular Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle.

The park, which is home to animals including lions, bears and zebras, first opened five years ago and quickly became one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Lincolnshire.

On Tripadvisor, it is top of the list for things to do in Horncastle, and reviews by visitors rate it ‘Excellent’, awarding it four-and-a-half stars out of five.

However, its future is now in doubt after an announcement on its Facebook page that it will be shut because of “irreconcilable differences” among the owners.

The popular Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle is home to a number of animals, including lions.

The statement read: “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we have to announce the closure of Wolds Wildlife Park until further notice.

“Financially and emotionally, we are really proud of the successful growth and constant improvements we have been able to make to the park since it opened in December 2019.

"We sincerely wish to thank our loyal customers, who have helped make the Wolds a fabulous visitor-attraction for all, and a huge asset to Horncastle.

"Unfortunately, due to the business owners having irreconcilable differences with regard to the future direction of the park, there are very few viable options remaining to help keep this wonderful venture going.”

The announcement is believed to have been made by one of the co-owners, Tracy Walters. Fellow owner Andrew Riddel later spoke to BBC TV and said he hoped to re-open the park as soon as possible after resolving some “in-house issues”.

Mr Riddel explained that things had happened in his personal life which he needed time to sort out.

He told the BBC: “We’ve also got serious blips with the council and the authorities at the moment due to our problems in-house. But as soon as these are resolved, it will be open as normal.

"I want to thank everybody who has supported Tracy and myself. We will be open once we get over these blips. We’ll make it bigger and better than it is already.”

It is understood that all the park’s animals continue to be cared for, while the jobs of staff remain safe for now.

The closure stunned park regulars, one of whom posted on Facebook: “Awful news. I enjoy every visit. Great facilities, well looked-after animals and brilliant keepers.”