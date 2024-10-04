Residents asked for their views to turn Horncastle park into 'an area to be proud of'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council is asking Horncastle residents for their views on the future of the recreation space and play area at Prospect Street Park.

A consultation survey has been launched by Horncastle Town Council and will run until Friday, November 1 to establlsh the kind of new and improved facilities people would like to see there.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell said: “The council is committed to making the recreation space more attractive and pleasant for residents and also for visitors to the town.

"Our core objectives for this project are to build an aesthetically pleasing area that fits in harmoniously with its surroundings, is suitable for all ages and abilities, and attracts families.

The children's play area at Prospect Street Park in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle Town Council)

"We also want to create a safe and inclusive space that allows users room to improve their skills and fitness.

"The aim is to encourage physical outdoor activities for all people, with an emphasis on the young, and create a facility that other members of the community would come to visit as spectators.”

Last month, Prospect Street Park had to be temporarily closed by the council after it was hit by vandalism.

But now, the authority is so determined to give it a boost that it has allocated £50,000 to the revitalisation project.

"We will also be seeking grant funding to try and ensure that as many enhancements can take place,” added Amanda.

"We want this area to become a place that the town can be proud of, and an area that people really want to use.”

The survey can be completed on the town council’s website or on its Facebook page from tomorrow (Saturday, October 5).

Hard copies can be obtained from the town’s public library on Wharf Road, the offices of the Shine Lincolnshire mental health services at Bull Ring, St Mary’s Church on Church Lane and the headquarters of the town council itself at Stanhope Hall on Boston Road.

They can also be picked up from Horncastle Community Centre on Manor House Street, while town councillors will be on hand at a stall on Horncastle Market tomorrow (Saturday) morning, hoping to engage with shoppers about the project and to promote the consultation.