Town council goes wild about green spaces and grass verges in Horncastle

A policy of championing biodiversity by Horncastle Town Council comes to the fore on a red-letter day this coming Saturday (April 5).

At the council’s first market day surgery of the year, residents can hear how it plans to carry out less mowing and allow wildfowers to grow on grass verges and open spaces.

And Saturday also marks the launch of the council’s Green Spaces initiative, which is all about transforming parts of the town by planting trees, hedges and shrubs.

The first planting session takes place at Thomas Gibson Drive between 10 am and 2 pm when residents and families are invited to go along to help and find out more about the project. Tools and refreshments will be provided.

Horncastle Town Council's new Green Spaces initiative kicks off on Saturday with the first planting session at Thomas Gibson Drive.

A council spokesperson said: “Green open spaces in Horncastle are incredibly important assets to local residents and are used in many different ways.

"Thomas Gibson Drive is regularly used throughout the year by dog-walkers, children playing, for picnics and just to get outdoors.

“Talk to our team about the plans and let them know what you would like to see here and at other green spaces in the town.”

The council’s plans arise from the climate change crisis and have wildlife conservation in mind.

It has already taken up wild planting schemes and installed numerous wildlife projects, enhancing green areas.

Meanwhile the initiative for grass verges is also in full swing, enabling wildflowers to thrive.

A spokesperson said: “This will support pollinators, enhance natural beauty and contribute to local environmental sustainability.

"This is the first year of a trial so most verges will be cut with regular mowing. But if it is successful, we will look at increasing the number of areas left to grow longer in future years.

"Pop along to our stall at the market day surgery (9 am to 1 pm) to find out which areas will be affected and to pick up ‘Bee Bombs’ containing wildflower seeds that you yourself can sow.”

Also at the surgery, and at the annual parish meeting on Wednesday, April 9 (7 pm), residents will be able to inspect the latest plans for the Prospect Street recreation area.

The meeting, to be held at Stanhope Hall, will feature a presentation by Wicksteed, the playground design company that won a public vote for the scheme.