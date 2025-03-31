Tetford entrepreneur meets Princess Anne after setting up new business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young entrepreneur from the Horncastle area had the honour of meeting Princess Anne as reward for setting up his own successful business.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Towers, who is 20, was invited to a prestigious Future Generation Forum event at the Guildhall in London.

The event celebrates innovation and hard work among up-and-coming entrepreneurs, providing them with the opportunity to connect with leaders and peers and to gain further insight into their industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Harrison was one of four people who received a grant from the Young Farmers’ Payment scheme, which offers financial assistance for investments in technology, equipment and infrastructure.

Twenty-year-old entrepreneur Harrison Towers, from Tetford, chats to Princess Anne during the event in London.

Wisely, he spent his grant on training, which prepared him to establish HMT Landscaping in Tetford, a business that provides services such as tree-felling, hedge-cutting, and lawn and garden maintenance to towns and villages in the area.

Since then, the company has grown in stature, with Harrison’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft making a significant impact on local communities.

He was one of about 70 people invited to the forum, at which the Princess Royal was the VIP guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On returning home from London, he said: “Princess Anne was really lovely to chat to.

"She expressed how good it was to see young people starting their own businesses. I was really proud to get the chance to speak to royalty.

"It was a bit nerve-wracking when getting briefed by her security. But I found it very inspiring and encouraging to meet some established entrepreneurs who shared how they have achieved so much with well-known companies from around the world.

"That made me eager to continue working hard and expanding my own enterprise.”