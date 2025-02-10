Volunteer watchkeepers needed to protect people using Mablethorpe's coastline

If you care about safety on the coastline at Mablethorpe, why not sign up as one of its volunteer watchkeepers?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) is on the lookout for new volunteers and is holding a special recruitment day on Monday, February 24 from 10 am to 8 pm.

Anyone interested, male or female, can go along to meet some of the current watchkeepers, find out what they do and see some of the equipment they use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re keen on joining the team, no previous experience is necessary because full training will be given.

The National Coastwatch lookout station at Mablethorpe, where volunteer watchkeepers are needed.

Mablethorpe NCI spokesman Malcolm Drewery said: “Find out what it takes to become one of the ‘eyes along the coast’, helping to keep people safe in and on the sea.

"The recruitment day takes place at the Station Leisure and Learning Centre on Station Road. We look forward to seeing you there.”

National Coastwatch is a charity staffed and managed by volunteers whose mission is to help save lives at sea and around the UK coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you, a family member or friend use the coastal waters or the shoreline – maybe canoeing, fishing, boating or even walking on our beautiful but sometimes treacherous coastline – the NCI volunteers are watching and keeping you safe.

National Coastwatch is a critical part of the UK Search and Rescue team. It works alongside His Majesty’s Coastguard, the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) and the ‘blue-light’ emergency services.

The Mablethorpe lookout station is based at Sea View car park, off Quebec Road. It is open from 9 am to 5 pm during the summer and from 10 am to 4 pm in winter.