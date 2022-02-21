'Expect more extreme weather' says Skegness storm chaser

This picture of the arrival of Storm Eunice was captured by Rob Bonsor, of East Anglian Storm Chasers.

Rob Bonsor, of East Anglian Storm Chasers, was on his way back from a holiday in Norfolk with his wife when he spotted a dramatic weather scene from the A52 near Friskney and caught it on camera..

"I take a great interest in the weather hence being a member of East Anglian Storm Chasers.

"I feel these storm events will only become more common and unfortunately more severe.

Bev Hawes was on her way to see her daughter when she came across a tree blocking the road at Great Steeping.

"Scientists have been predicting this for the last decade or two.

"The warmer temperatures enable the winds to have more energy and pic up more moisture as they travel in across the Atlantic Sea."

The Skegness coast escaped the worst of the storms which were still affecting other parts of the county on Monday.

Amber alerts were issued by the Met Office for the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, with the bracing weather continuing with Storm Dudley.

Skegness Water Leisure Park's picture of the calm after the storm.

Storm Franklin continued to batter the Lincolnshire region since Sunday afternoon with emergency services receiving numerous reports of items blowing into the road or localised flooding.

Lincolnshire Police reported on Sunday afternoon they were getting a number of reports of items blown into roads and causing hazards.

They said via social media: "So far we have had calls about trees, fences and a yoga ball! Please drive with care."

On Monday morning they warned: "The winds are still strong and a fallen tree could be just round the next bend, so please take care."

Jump Warriors shared this picture of a trampoline on a roof as a bit of fun.

Commenting on the previous Storm Eunice which hit the county on Friday they said that officers and other emergency services were kept extremely busy for 24 hours, with police responding to 135 incidents during Friday afternoon and evening.

"It was a shock to see the tree across the road but luckily no-one was injured," she said.

"It is heartbreaking when these trees come down.

"Opposite my daughter's house there is a very old oak tree. It's amazing it's still standing - it just lost a few big branches."

The Winthorpe by the East Coast were keen to reassure families who might have been planning trips to the beach that it was not as windy here as in other parts.

"We want to give you reassurance that everything is OK across the east coast," they posted on social media.

Skegness Water Leisure Park (SWLP) also posted a picture of the calm after the storm.

"What a difference a day makes - SWLP faired pretty well with no significant damage."

There were even a few laughs about the weather on social media. Jump Warriors, couldn't resist sharing a picture of a trampoline that got stuck on a roof.

A spokesperson for the trampoline park in Ingoldmells said: "We survived - however this one got away.