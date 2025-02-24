'Extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable' - safety call made as Boston redevelopment scheme continues

By David Seymour
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:05 BST

A call for safety has been made as a multi-million pound project to revamp part of Boston continues.

On Saturday (February 22), Boston Borough Council reported that individuals have been seen attempting to access the Rosegarth Square redevelopment site at night – despite 24/7 security measures in place.

A spokesman said: “This is extremely dangerous and completely unacceptable. For your safety and the safety of others, entry to the site is strictly prohibited at all times.

“This is an active demolition and construction area with serious hazards. Please respect the restrictions and do not attempt to enter.

All that remains of the former B&M/Dunelm building.All that remains of the former B&M/Dunelm building.
All that remains of the former B&M/Dunelm building.

“If you see any unauthorised access, please report it immediately. Let’s keep everyone safe!”

As part of the redevelopment project, the former B&M/Dunelm building, off Lawrence Lane, has been demolished. Next week, the external demolition of nearby Crown House is to begin.

The work is taking place thanks to £14.8 million in Levelling Up money being awarded to the council by the last Government.

For more on the project, see this piece from last month.

