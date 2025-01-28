Demolition update on multi-million pound redevelopment scheme in Boston
The latest update on the Rosegarth Square redevelopment project has, today (Monday, January 27), been released.
The scheme involves the demolition of the retail unit last occupied by B&M and Dunelm off Lincoln Lane, and the nearby Crown House, a previous home of the town’s job centre.
The work is taking place as part of plans from Boston Borough Council to transform the area between the River Haven and the bus station, utilising £14.8 million in Government funding.
The council’s vision is to create, in its words, a ‘stunning space and a gateway to Boston's town centre’.
Plans include: new artwork, outdoor social spaces, a sensory garden designed for quiet contemplation and reflection, an amphitheatre-style seating area, and a new entrance/drop-off area for the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre.
At the site of Crown House, a new mixed-use building, featuring retail units on the ground floor and apartments on the second and third floor, is to be created.
The demolition, which got under way on January 6, has begun with the removal of asbestos. This is expected to be completed by Friday (January 31).
After that, contractors Lindum will dismantle the old B&M/Dunelm building, followed by Crown House.
Lindum Group co-chairman Freddie Chambers said the entire demolition process should be completed by the end of March.
“Lindum has been working with the council for more than a year to help bring forward the Rosegarth Square scheme,” he said. “Initially, we were appointed to help with the public realm development, but as the council’s masterplan progressed, and it purchased the B&M and Crown House buildings, our team assisted with the design and planning stages of the wider scheme.”
“We’ve been on-site since January, carrying out preparatory work. It should take until the end of March to complete the demolition and then construction of the new building will begin.”
The entire redevelopment is expected to take up to a year-and-a-half to complete.
The scheme forms part of a broader initiative to boost the town’s economy, modernise infrastructure, and create a thriving community space.
Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “This is a huge milestone not only for Boston, but for the Rosegarth Square regeneration project. To have works starting on site is an exciting moment and the people of Boston can now see the project progressing.
“This project will modernise Boston and create a thriving community space and a place where people can be proud of becoming the heart of Boston. This will also create new opportunities for the local community and economy.
“We are proud to be working with Lindum on this project and we look forward to celebrating more milestones with them over the next year-and-a-half.”
