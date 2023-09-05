Grass verge and stubble field damaged by fires
On Monday (September 4), a fire crew from Billinghay was called to Church Walk in Metheringham just before 6.30pm to reports of a grass fire.
About five square metres of grass verge were burned before being extinguished using a water backpack.
According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire is believed to have been started by carelessly discarded smoking materials.
The previous afternoon, on Sunday at about 2.41pm, a crew from Sleaford had to go out to an incident off Asgarby Road, Burton Pedwardine where controlled burning nearby had spread to a stubble field, according to the fire service.
A quantity of stubble within the field was burned before being extinguished by the firefighters using a hose reel and beaters.