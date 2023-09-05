The return to summer time temperatures have led to hot, dry conditions in fields and grassland, keeping Sleaford area firefighters busy.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday (September 4), a fire crew from Billinghay was called to Church Walk in Metheringham just before 6.30pm to reports of a grass fire.

About five square metres of grass verge were burned before being extinguished using a water backpack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire is believed to have been started by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

Sleaford fire and ambulance station.

More fire news: Overheating machinery starts stubble fire in Ingoldmells

The previous afternoon, on Sunday at about 2.41pm, a crew from Sleaford had to go out to an incident off Asgarby Road, Burton Pedwardine where controlled burning nearby had spread to a stubble field, according to the fire service.