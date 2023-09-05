Register
Grass verge and stubble field damaged by fires

The return to summer time temperatures have led to hot, dry conditions in fields and grassland, keeping Sleaford area firefighters busy.
Andy Hubbert
Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
On Monday (September 4), a fire crew from Billinghay was called to Church Walk in Metheringham just before 6.30pm to reports of a grass fire.

About five square metres of grass verge were burned before being extinguished using a water backpack.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire is believed to have been started by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

Sleaford fire and ambulance station.Sleaford fire and ambulance station.
The previous afternoon, on Sunday at about 2.41pm, a crew from Sleaford had to go out to an incident off Asgarby Road, Burton Pedwardine where controlled burning nearby had spread to a stubble field, according to the fire service.

A quantity of stubble within the field was burned before being extinguished by the firefighters using a hose reel and beaters.