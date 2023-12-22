The large cheque from Platform Housing sits against the Christmas tree at Boston Women's Aid.

Platform Housing Group has donated £600 to Boston Women’s Aid (BWA) so they can host a Christmas party for the families and children they support in their refuge accommodation.

As reported by Lincolnshire World earlier this month, the domestic abuse shelter launched its Christmas appeal looking for help with donations and vouchers to make Christmas extra special for the families they support.

Now Platform Housing have donated to the charity out of their annual ‘Christmas Kindness Campaign’ – which aims to support local specialist organisations and charities in the local community.

Boston Women’s Aid has been providing specialist Domestic Abuse Services for over 36 years. Their services have grown over the years and they now support men, women and children who are living with or have experienced domestic abuse, along with those living in temporary refuge accommodation.

Platform’s Chief Operations Officer, Marion Duffy said: “Domestic violence can happen to anyone and destroys lives, which is why we have donated to this vitally important charity, to help them spread a little festive cheer to the women and children living in refuge accommodation, this Christmas.

“Running in the heart of our communities the organisations we support, like Boston Women’s Aid, offer a vital lifeline to people who are experiencing daily and ongoing challenges to help them get back on their feet.”

Boston Women’s Aid’s Domestic Abuse Funding and Communications Officer, Chloe Waters said: “The funds donated by Platform will enable us to put on a Christmas party for our 17 families living in refuge accommodation.