I converted RAF bombing range into a holiday let with an army ambulance and bunker

A farmer has converted an old RAF bombing range tower into a one-of-a-kind holiday let - where you can stay in a tank, army ambulance or old air force bunker.

Visitors at RAF Wainfleet, near Skegness, Lincs., can bed down in a tank, a helicopter, a plane, or even a converted army ambulance—alongside old air force bunkers and a combine harvester.

The crown jewel is the site’s former bombing range tower – which boasts breathtaking 360-degree views across the north Norfolk coastline.

The five-storey tower is dog friendly, and sleeps six people for a cost of around £250 a night. It’s described as a ‘very peaceful’ getaway, which mostly welcomes families.

The relatively flat surrounding area makes the view from the tower unique.

Farmer Will Roughton, 47, who owns the quirky let says: “You can see Hunstanton very easily, across the wash, which is about 10 miles as the crow flies.

“It takes me two miles to drive around there.”

Inside a combine harvester which William has transformed into a holiday let. | Lee Mclean / SWNS

The tower has been fully converted with mod cons including king-sized beds, en-suite bathrooms, and a kitchen and dining area.

Facilities on offer even include a private outdoor hot tub.

The farmer grows potatoes, cauliflower, kale, and broccoli on his farm. But, in 2014, the savvy sixth-generation farmer decided to branch out in to holiday lets in an effort to diversify his business amid a troubling environment for farmers.

Owner of The Tower, William Roughton, purchased former RAF bombing range RAF Wainfleet in 2014. | Lee Mclean / SWNS

He said: “Farming’s not in the best shape at the moment. It’s just been made a lot worse by our Labour government. It was really a case of diversifying, just finding something different to try and get an income from.”

The farmer bought the site from one of his neighbours and got to work converting its buildings in to accommodation.

Farmer Will said he had originally considered turning the building in to a residential property.

He added: “It just seemed unusual, we were thinking about residential to start with, but then it just seemed like a great idea for a holiday let because it’s so unusual.

“I think for a residential we came to the conclusion that going up and down all those flights of stairs every day would lose its appeal.”