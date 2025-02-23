Boston United are ten points adrift of safety after defeat to Eastleigh.

Boss Graham Coughlan admitted he felt embarrassed by Boston United’s lacklustre 2-1 defeat at home to Eastleigh.

The Pilgrims were below their best and fell behind seven minutes before half-time through Jake Taylor's strike.

Tyrese Shade doubled the Spitfires' lead with 13 minutes to play and despite Connor Teale reducing the arrears on the stroke of 90 minutes, the Pilgrims were unable to force a leveller in six minutes of stoppage time.

“I’m slightly embarrassed for want of a better word,.” said Coughlan. “I thought we were really poor and didn’t deserve anything.

“We lost every battle, we lost every fight. They wanted to bully us and they did.

“It was a horrible game, there was no quality in the game - it was horrendous. I would expect us to show more quality and composure and we didn’t. We got what we deserved.

“Our start was lacklustre and sloppy and it carried on from there. We couldn't get the basics right or get out of first gear.

“It turned into a battle and we know from past experience that we just can’t compete in fights and battles. It was men and buoys at times and we were found wanting.”

The Pilgrims are now 10 points adrift of safety with relegation back to the National League North looking all but certain.