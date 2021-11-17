In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday services across the Boston area

Pupils at Bicker Prep Primary School took part in a Remembrance service and raised money for the Royal British Legion.

In Kirton, residents joined local dignitaries, veterans, cadets and other military personnel for a parade through the village to the war memorial where a service was held.

Kirton Brass Band helped participants on the parade to keep in step, and played again at the service.

In Boston, a special ‘Service of Remembrance’ was held at the Stump with music, followed by a silence. There was no Remembrance Sunday parade in Boston this year, but residents and community groups still gathered at the war memorial to pay their respects.

A horse rider takes part in a special service at Friskney to remember the millions of horses that died during the First World War. Photo by Mavis Elwick.

At Sibsey Northland, scouts, residents and members of Sibsey Lancaster Memorial Trust came together for a service in the field to remember the crew of the Lancaster ED 503 No. 9 Squadron which crashed there in 1943, killing everyone on board.

Services were held in other villages including Friskney, where horse riders and dog walkers also attended their local war memorial to honour the animals killed at war.

Children at Bicker Prep School made their own poppy wreaths and walked from St Swithun’s Church to the war memorial where a silence was held and the wreaths were laid. The pupils raised £56 for the Royal British Legion.

Armistice Day services were also held at Boston war memorial on the Thursday to remember those who died during the First World War.

The Kirton community take part in a march for Remembrance Sunday. Photo by James Kirkland Photography.

The remembrance services held particular importance this year as 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

The Kirton community on parade for Remembrance Sunday. Photo by James Kirkland Photography.

Young and old came together at Kirton war memorial on Sunday to honour those who gave their lives for our country in the first and second world wars. Photo by James Kirkland Photography.

Kirton Brass Band. Photo by James Kirkland Photography.

The laying of wreaths at Kirton War Memorial. Photo by James Kirkland Photography.