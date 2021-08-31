Investigations 'ongoing' into Ingoldmells fire in which girl, 2, tragically died

Sealands Caravan Park.

The death of the two-year-old girl, who was on holiday with her family, continues to be treated as 'unexplained'.

Emergency Services were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at around 10.30pm last Monday.

Officers remained on the site on Wednesday along with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and forensic specialists, and Lincolnshire Police said the investigation area expected to take “some time”.

In the latest update, Lincolnshire Police said: "“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working with the forensic teams to understand what happened.”