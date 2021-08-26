Appeal is launched after tragic death of 'sweet angel', 2, in Ingoldmells caravan fire

An appeal has been launched to support the family of the toddler who died in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

The mother, named locally as Natasha Broadley, and her four children were staying at the Sealands park in Ingoldmells when their caravan caught fire on Monday evening around 10.30pm.

Three of the children and Natasha escaped safely, but the youngest daughter, Louisiana-Brook, sadly passed away.

Around 50 people at the caravan site were evacuated from their vans and put into emergency accommodation that was created at the Laver Leisure park.

Precious memories of Louisiana-Brook at the holiday park.

The youngster’s death remains 'unexplained'.

Her heartbroken grandmother­, Donna Broadley, posted a series of photos of the youngster as she enjoyed her time at the holiday park.

In an emotional Facebook post, she said: “Our hearts are broken as ‘wee wee’ was our baby of our family.

“Tash gave her everything, she was her right leg. Our hearts are broken.

Louisiana-Brook enjoying the fair on her last day.

“We as a family will be here for Tash and my grandchildren.”

Her friend Laurie Selfridge, who started the fundraiser, said: “Louisiana-Brook was the most beautiful amazing little girl. She was a sweet angel.

“Natasha adored all her children but she was like Natasha’s shadow.

“Their worlds have been torn apart in pure tragedy.

These pictures of Louisiana-Brook were posted by her gran, thanking the public for their comments.

“It’s soul destroying, we all love Tasha and her children. We’re a tight community in Newark.

“It’s totally knocked all of us, but the love being shown is unreal.”

The GoFundMe appeal has been launched by Laurie Selfridge and had already raised £3,921 of the £5,000 needed at the time of writing.

Laurie said: "As yesterday’s tragic news has broken all our hearts, only God knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through right now .

Louisiana-Brook having fun at the fair.

"Their life has been torn apart in a million ways.

"Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all - if we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can it would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can."

The Newark community has also come together offering support for the family by holding raffles.

Whitney Newman raised £150 by baking a big drip cake. She said: "Let’s raise some money for this family."

Kerrie’s Balloon’s raffled one of her big displays to also raise £150.

Verity Mcluckie raised £206.50 by raffling a tapas box for four to share, with six cupcakes and a bottle of prosecco. She said: "I too would like to do my bit to help Natasha and kids at this very sad time."

To make a donation to the GoFundMe appeal visit here.