Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence drugs after A16 collision

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a two-vehicle collision on the A16 at Louth this afternoon (Wednesday).

By Rachel Armitage
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:34 pm
Lincolnshire Police

Emergency services were called to the incident on London Road at 11.30am following the collision, which involved a Renault Captur and a Vauxhall Astra.

The A16 was closed in both directions after the incident.

Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

The 29-year-old driver of the Vaxuhall Astra has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled drug.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting Incident 143 of 28 September.