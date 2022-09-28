Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence drugs after A16 collision
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a two-vehicle collision on the A16 at Louth this afternoon (Wednesday).
Emergency services were called to the incident on London Road at 11.30am following the collision, which involved a Renault Captur and a Vauxhall Astra.
The A16 was closed in both directions after the incident.
Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.
The 29-year-old driver of the Vaxuhall Astra has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled drug.
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting Incident 143 of 28 September.