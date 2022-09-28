Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence drugs after A16 collision

Lincolnshire Police

Emergency services were called to the incident on London Road at 11.30am following the collision, which involved a Renault Captur and a Vauxhall Astra.

The A16 was closed in both directions after the incident.

Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

The 29-year-old driver of the Vaxuhall Astra has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled drug.

