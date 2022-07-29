Murder Investigation: Police name the nine year-old girl killed in Boston

Lincolnshire Police Chief Supt Kate Anderson reads a statement out to the media.

Lilia Valutyte died following the incident in Fountain Lane, in Boston town centre, yesterday (Thursday)

Officers were called to the scene at around 6.20pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said at 4.30pm today: “We can now confirm the identity of the nine-year-old girl who sadly died in Boston yesterday as Lilia Valutyte.

Police forensics on the scene in Fountain Lane, Boston.

“She died on Fountain Lane, as a result of what we believe to be a stab wound.”

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.

Earlier today (Friday) police confirmed they had arrested two people in connection with the incident.

The street cordoned off last night (Thursday).

Speaking yesterday, police said: “The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 419 of July 28 or contact the force via [email protected] (using incident number 419 of July 28 in the subject line).