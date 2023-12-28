"It made my Christmas" Horncastle's Royal Family superfan shares Sandringham Christmas pilgrimage

​Horncastle’s Royal Family superfan has described how the visit to Sandringham made her Christmas.

King Charles and Queen Camilla entering the church at Sandringham, greeted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

And this year was no different, with Sharron and her family making the trip across to the Royal estate and waiting outside with hundreds of other fans from across the country – and even the world as fans from the USA and Spain were among those waiting to see the Royal Family.

Sharron said that Catherine Princess of Wales looked “absolutely stunning” in her blue outfit, and she was close enough to snap photos of several other Royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindell, and Sarah Ferguson.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

"Princess Anne looked stunning,” Sharron said, “She always looks so strong and I think she looks more and more like Queen Elizabeth every time we see her.”

Usually, Sharron will stay for the first hymn of the church service and then drive back home in time for Christmas dinner, but this time they stayed until the end of the service for the meet and greet with the Royal family, and they still managed to enjoy their Christmas Day despite the late return.

They even managed to meet up with fellow Royal fans Sharron met during the Coronation celebrations.

"The service was lovely and there is always a really nice relaxed atmosphere at the Christmas event as everyone has given up their Christmas to be there,” Sharron said.