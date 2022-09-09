Mayor of Louth said The Queen's "legacy of positivity will live on"

Her Majesty The Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (September 8), having ruled as the Queen for 70 years, and her son is now King Charles III.

Louth’s Mayor, Jeremy Baskett, has extended his “heartfelt condolences and profound sympathies” on the passing of Her Majesty.

He said: “Throughout her 70 years on the throne she has been a figurehead and constant source of inspiration, and her legacy of positivity will live on.

"During her 70 years she has been such a wonderful figurehead and what she did for this country country was just wonderful – she’s really shaped the future of our country and she’s given inspiration to the community of Louth.

"She’s been there all my life, and and we will really miss her. We are so lucky in this country to have a Royal Family, and a head of state like her – they set the tone for the whole country.”