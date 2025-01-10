New year brings start of ‘exciting transformation’ in rundown part of Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How many of us are starting 2025 with a pledge to improve ourselves in some regard, to make a change in the here and now that brings about long-term benefits?

This spirit appears to be on show in Boston, where the borough council has resolved to improve a rundown part of the town, to, in its words, ‘revitalise and repurpose’ it.

The area in question runs between the bus station and the Haven.

Phase one of the multi-million pound scheme – known as the Rosegarth Square redevelopment – began on Monday (January 6), with the installation of hoardings and other site equipment.

Day one of the Rosegarth Square redevelopment.

Between now and April, demolition work will take place, with the unit formerly occupied by B&M and Dunelm set to go, along with Crown House, the former home of JobcentrePlus – both long-standing derelict properties.

The council’s vision is to create, as it puts it, a ‘stunning space and a gateway to Boston's town centre’.

Plans already approved include: New artwork, outdoor social spaces, a sensory garden designed for quiet contemplation and reflection, an amphitheatre-style seating area, and a new entrance/drop-off area for the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre.

At the site of Crown House, the council is proposing to construct a new mixed-use building, featuring retail units on the ground floor and apartments on the second and third floor.

Once completed, this is what the regeneration scheme could look like. Image: Boston Borough Council

These plans were submitted in November, but a decision has yet to be made on them.

The proposals also include parking, refuse stores, cycle storage and a public toilet block

Speaking this week, Coun Anne Dorrian said: “We are committed to creating a space that the entire community can take pride in and this first phase is an important step towards that vision.

“It should look beautiful and the people of Boston deserve something really beautiful in the town centre.”

The vision is being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by the council from the previous Government in January 2023.

The council has credited the public with helping shape its plans for the area through their involvement in consultation exercises.

A spokesman previously said: “The feedback gathered during the consultation has played a key role in shaping the final designs, with the majority of our feedback being that people want to see something that we haven’t got elsewhere in the town – things that can be used by all ages and abilities, vandal proof materials, interactive games, anything that encourages wellbeing of mind, other outdoor equipment, good signage and facilities that encourage healthy outdoor activities, walking etc., and natural exercise ideas.”

Provided by contractors Lindum Group, more drone images will follow over the course of the project, the authority says, to ‘document the progress’, and offer the public a ‘unique view of this exciting transformation’.