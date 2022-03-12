Going, going gone. Farewell to fire station’s old tower

Going up. The top section is craned into the air. EMN-220703-165811001

Architects Martin Osborne Design Services took over the building on Church Lane and converted it for use as offices, last summer.

The old rest room at the rear has been converted as a small conference centre.

Martin explained: “I believe the tower was condemned in the 1980s.

Coming down. The sections of the old fire station tower are lowered to the ground. EMN-220703-165759001

“Its removal has freed up three more parking spaces which are needed as Sleaford Conference Centre is fully up and running now that we are out of all the covid restrictions.”

If anyone is interested in booking the conference centre, then visit sleafordconferencecentre.co.uk for more details.

Last Saturday saw all the old bolts taken out one by one and replaced with new, to speed up removal which took place on the Sunday morning, taking just four hours.

Martin said: “Unfortunately, the frame was not in good condition and rusted through in many places so was not safe to re-use. As such it is being cut up and sold for scrap.