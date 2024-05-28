COLUMN: Feelings of pride and gratitude at being a nurse

International Nurses' Day has returned for 2024. Library image

​​As we celebrate International Nurses’ Day this month, the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, I am proud and grateful for the path that led me to the noble profession of nursing.

Growing up in a medical family, with a mother who epitomised dedication and compassion as a nurse, I always knew that healthcare was where my passion lay. Her unwavering commitment to caring for others inspired me to follow in her footsteps.

Upon qualifying as a nurse, I was drawn to cardiac research at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. I had the privilege of coordinating an international study aimed at determining the most effective approach to treating chronic heart disease while advocating for the safety and wellbeing of my patients. However, my passion for urgent and emergency care (where I am now) never waned.

This led me to the Skegness Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), run by LCHS, where I had completed nursing placements in the past. It was here that I truly found my calling. As a triage nurse, I honed my skills in recognising and managing acutely unwell patients, ensuring they received timely and appropriate care. Our UTCs see patients with minor injuries and illnesses that require urgent attention but are not life-threatening. This includes cuts, sprains, minor burns, infections and minor fractures. They are designed to provide a quicker and more accessible alternative to accident and emergency departments for less severe cases.

I moved into the role of student advanced clinical practitioner, learning to see, treat, and discharge patients with minor illnesses and injuries. Through this experience, my interest in healthcare leadership and education flourished and I gained the position of clinical team lead at Skegness UTC.

Leading an exceptional team of dedicated staff, including receptionists, senior healthcare support workers, staff nurses, urgent care practitioners is an honour. Together, we prioritise patient safety, ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality care, regardless of how busy our day is.

As I reflect on my journey this International Nurses’ Day, I am reminded of the profound privilege it is to serve as a nurse and leader in healthcare. As I look to the future, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. If you are thinking of working in healthcare I would definitely recommend it, as you can see from my experience, there are lots of exciting career paths with plenty of opportunity to progress into a range of leadership roles.

Please visit the LCHS website to see our latest vacancies.