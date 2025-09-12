COLUMN: Have your say on council shake-up

Imagery produced by the Your Lincolnshire team.

We encourage residents to approach us as county councillors to help with questions and issues with council services. But it can be frustrating for everyone when it’s not clear which council is responsible for which service.

In Lincolnshire we have a ‘two-tier’ council system with the county council providing social care, highways, libraries and the fire service to name a few, and city, district and borough councils providing services like bin collections and street cleaning.

The Government has made it clear that they want to abolish the current two-tier council system, and have asked for local proposals to do this.

Lincolnshire County Council is proposing ‘Your Lincolnshire’ – merging the existing eight councils in Lincolnshire and replace them with one new ‘unitary’ authority.

Coun Sean Matthews, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

We believe the proposal we have come up with would keep vital support services running across the area and deliver the best value for taxpayers’ money. It’s the only proposal that keeps Lincolnshire together.

And, with the ambitious timescale the Government has set out, including shadow elections for the new council expected to take place in 2027, our proposal could feasibly be delivered in that short space of time and minimise the disruption.

The county council already provides local services to residents in every single town and village across Lincolnshire – from children’s centres and social care visits, to fire stations and road maintenance – and these would be combined with district council functions to create a single point of contact.

Local councillors for a new authority would still help with local issues and we’d be sure to continue working with our fantastic town and parish councils too, so they can play their part in making decisions for their communities.

Our final proposals will need to be submitted by November 28, but before then, we want to give residents the opportunity to have their say.

In order to answer any questions people may have and also to gauge opinion, we are holding a number of public events around the county. These are being held in every district as well as virtual events for those who can’t attend face to face. All the information and an online survey is available at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/yourlincolnshire

The new leadership of the county council was elected with a remit to make local government more efficient, and we believe our proposal will deliver that. But importantly I believe it will also make council services more simple for residents, and make our area stronger.

This column has been provided by leader of Lincolnshire County Council Sean Matthews