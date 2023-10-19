Are you looking for some Halloween fun along the coast this half-term?

There are lots of events taking place for all the family in the Skegness area.

For one day only at the Hildreds and for the first time ever, the actual Batmobile will be visiting The Hildreds Centre in Skegness. Children are invited tp go along in their best fancy dress on Saturday, October 28, between 11am and 3pm.

Lincolnshire World was at the launch of Fear Island in Ingoldmells but the owners of Fantasy Island have events taking place at Skegness Pier also.

And even the animals and sea creatures are getting in on the act at locations such as Skegness Aquarium and Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Here are our 10 suggestions for all of the family. Have a spooktacular time!

See lincolnshireworld.com here for the Fear Island review and video and other attractions taking place around the county during the half-term holidays..

1 . Fear Island at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Halloween attractions at the transformed Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells include five new mazes and Circus of Screams. Finale fireworks after sunset on Saturday, October 28. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Halloween Haunted Hall, Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, The National Trust is inviting people to enjoy the simple pleasures of being outdoors and the spine-tingling surprises of Halloween across Lincolnshire this October half-term.On October 28, from 11am to 2pm, .sink your fangs into a spooky adventure in the Gunby gardens filled with spine-tingling delights and lots of Halloween highlights to explore. Join the Warlocks and Witches trail to take on the haunted woods, encounter evil witches and scarecrows, cast some spells, and more. Photo: National Trust

3 . Lincolnshire Wildlife Park Mystery Walk Lincolnshire Wildlife Park Mystery Walk. presents a spooky surprise walk around the park this Halloween half term! What will you discover within the mystery boxes as you enjoy your day out? Available at the venue on Dickon Hill Road, Friskney, on Sat 28th, Sun 29th, Mon 30th and Tues 31st October Photo: Lincolnshire Wildlife Park