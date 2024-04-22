Supporting a footballing tradition as well as Boston United, Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, dressed as a nun, for the Pilgrim's last away game of the season. Picture: Oliver Atkin

The former deputy chief medical officer, Boston’s Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, watched his beloved Boston United in action on Saturday (April 20) dressed as a nun.

The Pilgrims had travelled to Hereford FC in the hope of reaching the National League North play-offs.

As is tradition, many supporters donned fancy dress for the club’s last away game of the season.

Other efforts took inspiration from Baywatch, Super Mario Bros., and The Wombles.

Boston United would go on to win 2-0, booking them a trip to Alfreton Town for an eliminator tomorrow (Tuesday, April 23).

Sir Jonathan told The Telegraph: “I am a lifelong and proud Pilgrims fan.

“I love an away day, and being part of our immensely dedicated travelling support, whenever I have the time, taking part in all the traditions.

“Thanks to a superb performance by our team on Saturday, we are through to the play-offs.”