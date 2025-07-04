'A fantastic experience' - Cable joiner from Boston competes in televised strongman contest
Dean ‘The Machine’ Mason, 35, was one of 16 athletes in the gruelling test-of-strength, held across two weekends last month and screened on Channel 5.
Across a series of punishing events (with daunting titles such as ‘Car Roll’, ‘Truck Pull’, ‘Stone Lift’, ‘Bar Bending’ and 'Tyre Flip’), the 16 were whittled down to eight grand finalists.
Dean was among these eight, finishing fourth overall.
He said: “The last two weekends were a fantastic experience, and I'm proud to officially be the UK's fourth strongest man!
“I'd like to thank my wife and kids, family, friends, Mayhem Gym, Nemesis Coaching, all my supporters and National Grid colleagues for being in my corner and pushing me to be the best I can be.
“I hope to have done Boston proud and look forward to representing the town at more competitions soon!”
Away from the world of competitive strength sports, Dean is part of National Grid Electricity Distribution’s faults team based in Grantham.
He said: “I began going to the gym with a colleague before work to keep fit when a local gym opened up with strongman equipment. I had a play and fell in love with it.
“I started ‘strongman’ competitions in 2021 as a first-timer and following that claimed first prize in Boston’s Strongest Man, working my way up to national competitions like England's and the UK's Strongest Man.”
Recent personal records for Dean include: a 380 kg deadlift, a 166kg log press, and lifting a 200kg atlas stone, which matches the heaviest stone used in the World’s Strongest Man finals.
Dean, who trains most mornings before work, says staying strong helps with the manual nature of the job (though his build sometimes means he ‘needs a bit more space to work in’).
In return, he says, the job helps with his overall fitness and recovery through him staying active, working outdoors and being on his feet all day.
Speaking ahead of the contest, Amy Webb, East Midlands Operations Director for National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Competing at this level, while continuing to give his all at work every day, is no small feat. His determination and work ethic are clear to anyone who knows him.”
