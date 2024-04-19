A tunnel, an 18th century oak-panelled office, hidden rooms with barred windows - series of fascinating historical finds made at former menswear shop in Lincolnshire (IN PICTURES)

1 . Peeling back the years at Cheers

When is a drapers table not a drapers table? When it's a baby grand piano. Among the surprising discoveries made by Shane after he took on the building was finding a baby grand piano on the ground floor, tucked away and out of sight of where customers would have been able to go. "It looked like a drapers table," he said. "I didn't know it was a piano until I started to wheel it around." It was made by Murdoch of London and still works. "It's definitely been well-loved, it's got glass rings on it," said Shane. Photo: David Seymour