Primary school pupils have a new place to play after their wish for a new trim trail came true.

Mablethorpe Academy's staff and pupils with Mayor Steve Holland (back centre).

Mablethorpe Primary Academy’s student council were discussing what they’d like to see at their school, and they unanimously decided that they wanted a new trim trail after their old one was removed.

The children suggested the school run a number of fundraising events to make it happen, including a disco, tuck shops and non uniform days, and with donations from a number of other sources, they raised more than £11,000 with money still coming in, and further fundraisers planned.

Lexie Hemmings spokesman for Mablethorpe Primary Academy, said: “We as a school were also very lucky as we received generous donations from Tesco and local councillors which without their help out project wouldn't have happened.

Mablethorpe primary Academy's new trim trail.

