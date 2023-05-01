Alford is looking forward to celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III on Saturday (May6) and to make it a truly royal occasion, Alford Silver Band will be putting on a free concert in the evening.

Alford Silver Band always attracts a large audience

The concert will take place in Alford Corn Exchange, starting at 7.30pm.

Musical Director Josh Wilkinson has put together a varied and challenging programme that will beautifully commemorate this once in a lifetime Royal occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know that the Coronation will be a magnificent event, and that many people are looking forward to it. We thought what better way to crown it than with a free concert,” said the band’s chairman, Mike Green. “It will give everyone the chance enjoy themselves with some wonderful live music in a light-hearted atmosphere.”

This very popular community band has achieved an enviable reputation for the excellence of its music over the last few years, going from strength to strength under the baton of the youthful and talented Josh.

A number of its musicians have played either professionally or semi-professionally at a high level, and have also brought their expertise to the band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And audiences at the band’s performances are always assured of an entertaining evening, not only through a varied programme of music performed to a high standard, but also through the light hearted banter that is shared with the audience.

And to cap it all, there will be free refreshments too.

Mike continued: “The Band receives some degree of sponsorship from Alford Town Council which has enabled us to put on the concert free of charge, but of course we do have significant expenses in running the Band Room, purchasing music etc to bring it all together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We also have an active training programme to involve young people in live music. Music is no longer a priority in the school curriculum, even though it has been recognised for its value in stimulating the brain. So we aim to fill the gap as much as we can with our training programme.

“But it all costs money. So although entry on Saturday will be free, we will be holding a raffle. And those who wish to do so will have the opportunity to make a donation to the band at the end of the evening.