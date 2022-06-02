All steam ahead as steampunks get on board

L-R Captain Ed Nought, Brenda Crouch, Captain Nathaniel Tennyson Skirmish, Emma Crawford, Roger Bennett, Jeremiah A Trick,

Members of the Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) and their families held a ‘Full Steam Ahead’ event at Evergreens Miniature Railway in Spilsby on Saturday May 28, attending in all their steampunk finery, and enjoyed steampunk gadget displays, teddy bears picnics and rides on the miniature railway.

Founder of the group, Captain Nathaniel Tennyson Skirmish, said: “The event at Evergreens went well, considering we were up against the Carrington Steam Rally.”

The next outing for the FLOSS members will be a social event called ‘Steampunk on Sea’ on Saturday (June 11), where members are heading to Sutton on Sea to enjoy a splendid summer on the beach.

June Burrell (bear) with Melanie Tingle and Seth Bonnett, 4, of Sloothby.

To find out more about FLOSS, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/308911780604922

Gemma Ward and Leanna Ward 4 of Sutterton, with train driver Rod Timmis.