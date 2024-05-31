​Annual Gardeners’ Market this weekend

Market Rasen Lions Gardeners Fair

​Market Rasen Market Place and the Festival Hall, in Caistor Road, will be alive this weekend for the annual Gardeners Market and Craft Fair.

​Organised by Market Rasen Lions, the event is a popular date in the town’s events’ calendar. The event takes place this Saturday, June 1, running from 9am to 3pm.

In the Market Place, there will be stalls selling roses , herbs, perennials, grasses and vegetable plants. The burger van from The Bistro, Bar and Kitchen will also be in the Market Place.

In the nearby Festival Hall, there will be a host of independent craft and gift stalls, as well as refreshments served by the Lions and their very popular second hand book stall.

The Lions also have a regular unit for the books at Hemswell’s indoor Sunday market.