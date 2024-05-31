Annual Gardeners’ Market this weekend
Market Rasen Market Place and the Festival Hall, in Caistor Road, will be alive this weekend for the annual Gardeners Market and Craft Fair.
Organised by Market Rasen Lions, the event is a popular date in the town’s events’ calendar. The event takes place this Saturday, June 1, running from 9am to 3pm.
In the Market Place, there will be stalls selling roses , herbs, perennials, grasses and vegetable plants. The burger van from The Bistro, Bar and Kitchen will also be in the Market Place.
In the nearby Festival Hall, there will be a host of independent craft and gift stalls, as well as refreshments served by the Lions and their very popular second hand book stall.
The Lions also have a regular unit for the books at Hemswell’s indoor Sunday market.