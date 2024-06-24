APPEAL: Keep an eye out for rhea missing from East Barkwith
Residents in and around the East Barkwith area are being asked to look out for a rhea which went missing from its home yesterday (Sunday).
The large, flightless bird went missing from Louth Road yesterday, and an appeal has been launched by charity Drone to Home, which reunites domestic and farm animals and livestock with their owners.
Rheas are on average around 4ft (1.2metres) tall and are very fast runners, reaching speeds up to 40 mph, and also good swimmers.
They do not tend to kick, but can bite and can be aggressive during mating and egg-laying seasons.
If you spot the missing rhea, please DO NOT shout to it, chase, or grab it, but report sightings immediately by calling Drone to Home on 0330 124 2004.
