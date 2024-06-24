Drone to Home has appealed for help locating a missing rhea in East Barkwith.

Residents in and around the East Barkwith area are being asked to look out for a rhea which went missing from its home yesterday (Sunday).

The large, flightless bird went missing from Louth Road yesterday, and an appeal has been launched by charity Drone to Home, which reunites domestic and farm animals and livestock with their owners.

Rheas are on average around 4ft (1.2metres) tall and are very fast runners, reaching speeds up to 40 mph, and also good swimmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They do not tend to kick, but can bite and can be aggressive during mating and egg-laying seasons.