Armistice Day is marked in Skegness with two minutes silence

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham lay a wreath at the memorial at St Matthew's Church during a ceremony attended by about 40 people, including councillors.

Last year's ceremonies were disrupted by the pandemic, with people encouraged to stay home and remember the fallen.

The end of World War One hostilities between Germany and the Allies was declared "on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" in 1918 and has traditionally been remembered every year since..

Armistice Day at the War Memorial at St Matthew's Church in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

The traditional symbol of remembrance is the poppy, with people wearing pins and laying wreaths of them in tribute.

This year Remembrance Sunday - observed on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day - falls on November 14 and will see communities and members the Royal British Legion fall silent at 11am to remember the war dead.

