Art is the star as annual Caistor Festival event makes a return

For this year’s event, the 50 art display boards were spread out in the main room of the town hall, allowing for social distancing, but the move also gave visitors a better view of the artwork on display and also showed the art off in a well-lit setting.

Ailsa Wish, chair of the event committee, was delighted with how the weekend had gone.

She said: “What a marvellous social buzz – the sound of the musicians and gentle conversations in front of the art works; seeing people in earnest discussion over which purchase to make and our chance for a catch up in the sunshine with pals, while enjoying coffee and cake.”

An added attraction to this year’s event was the opportunity for art-lovers to get some inspiration.

Three of the artists –Mags Bradley, Irene Cordery and Ailsa Wish – shared tips and trade secrets of watercolour, acrylic, oil paint and charcoal.

Close ups of the artist at work were projected onto a big screen to take away the sense of mystery and enable people to take the plunge.

There was also the opportunity to ask questions you can’t ask an internet clip.

Ailsa added: “It took a small army of 30 volunteers to present this year’s art festival and it was wonderful to be back.”

• For anyone who missed the usual craft aspect of the festival, it won’t be too long before Caistor & District Lions will be back with the always very popular Victorian Craft Market.

This is planned to take place on Sunday, November 21 in the town hall.

