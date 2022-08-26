Art student who died after South Elkington collision was a "light in everyone's life"
A 19-year-old art student has died after a collision in South Elkington last week.
Ewan McEwan, from Grimsby, died in hospital on Tuesday (August 23) following a road collision in South Elkington on August 9.
His family have released a tribute to him, calling him a gentle giant who was “a light in everyone's life”:
"We are utterly devastated that our beautiful and kind boy has been taken from us so tragically early.
Most Popular
Ewan was a six-foot-four gentle giant who never harmed anyone. He was a light in everyone's life, even from being a baby, and that continued all through his life. He touched people's lives in a very special way and was deeply loved by all of his family and friends.
His light will continue to shine on in our hearts."
A 19-year-old woman, Grace Wheatley, also sadly died in the collision.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote ‘Incident 404 of 9 August’.