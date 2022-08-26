Art student who died after South Elkington collision was a "light in everyone's life"

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan McEwan.

Ewan McEwan, from Grimsby, died in hospital on Tuesday (August 23) following a road collision in South Elkington on August 9.

His family have released a tribute to him, calling him a gentle giant who was “a light in everyone's life”:

"We are utterly devastated that our beautiful and kind boy has been taken from us so tragically early.

Ewan was a six-foot-four gentle giant who never harmed anyone. He was a light in everyone's life, even from being a baby, and that continued all through his life. He touched people's lives in a very special way and was deeply loved by all of his family and friends.

His light will continue to shine on in our hearts."