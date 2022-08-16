'Nothing will replace the hole you’ve left' - family's tribute to Grace Wheatley

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Wheatley

Her family have now released a tribute to Grace, calling her their “beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul”.

They said: “There are things in life you can never be prepared for, last week we lost our beautiful daughter Grace in a collision.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are as a family.

“We feel lucky for the time we got to spend with you on this earth; nothing will replace the hole you’ve left.

“You truly will be in our hearts and minds for every moment of our lives.

“We’re so proud of the unique, caring, loving, funny young woman you became.