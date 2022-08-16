'Nothing will replace the hole you’ve left' - family's tribute to Grace Wheatley
The family of a young woman who lost her life in a road traffic collision in South Elkington have paid tribute to their “beautiful girl with a beautiful mind”.
Grace Wheatley, 19, from Cleethorpes, tragically died in a road collision on the A631 on August 9 after a collision involving a grey Toyota Aygo and a silver Mazda 6.
Her family have now released a tribute to Grace, calling her their “beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul”.
They said: “There are things in life you can never be prepared for, last week we lost our beautiful daughter Grace in a collision.
Most Popular
“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are as a family.
“We feel lucky for the time we got to spend with you on this earth; nothing will replace the hole you’ve left.
“You truly will be in our hearts and minds for every moment of our lives.
“We’re so proud of the unique, caring, loving, funny young woman you became.
“A beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul.”