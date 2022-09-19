Bags of support for beach clean in Skegness

Nineteen volunteers met near Xsite skate park on Saturday afternoon to take part, many enjoying sausage rolls in memory of former Skegness and District Coastal Access for All event organiser Paul Marshall.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every September thousands of people across the UK head to the coast to take part in the event, run in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society.