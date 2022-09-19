Bags of support for beach clean in Skegness
Thirteen bags of rubbish were collected when volunteers descended on Skegness seafront for the Great British Beach Clean.
Nineteen volunteers met near Xsite skate park on Saturday afternoon to take part, many enjoying sausage rolls in memory of former Skegness and District Coastal Access for All event organiser Paul Marshall.
Every September thousands of people across the UK head to the coast to take part in the event, run in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society.
A beach clean by County Care also took place on Tuesday.