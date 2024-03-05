SOS Biscathorpe at the site of the proposed oil drilling.

Permission was first granted to drill for oil at Biscathorpe in 2014 and the current application for further exploratory drilling and 15 years of production should oil be found was refused by Lincolnshire County Council in 2021.

But this decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in November 2023 after the applicant, Egdon Resources UK Ltd (now owned by US-based group Heyco Energy), appealed against that decision.

And now Mathilda Dennis, who has been campaigning against oil exploration and its expansion with SOS Biscathorpe since 2014, has been granted permission for a statutory review hearing before a judge, set to take place later this year.

SOS Biscathorpe, acting through Mathilda and represented by the environment team at law firm Leigh Day, argue that the impact on the landscape and the climate crisis outweigh any claims that the Biscathorpe site’s uncertain and negligible oil output would contribute to national energy security.

Her grounds for legal challenge, accepted as arguable, are:

the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) guidance about major development in AONBs, which states that permission should be refused unless there are exceptional circumstances and the development is in the public interest, has been misinterpreted

there has been an error of law in not considering alternative proposals, including other means of meeting UK energy demands

there has been a breach of the Environmental Impact Regulations 2017 by failing to consider whether the inevitable downstream greenhouse gas emissions that will arise from burning the oil were relevant to determining the environmental impact of the project

the great weight attached to the development’s small and uncertain contribution to national energy security is irrational

there is no evidence for an irrational assertion about the impact of the development on oil output in other countries

Mathilda said: “As the UN Secretary General has said ‘new oil development is moral and economic madness’.

"The climate and ecological crisis is irrefutable and becoming more urgent by the day – we hope that the High Court Judge will take this into consideration when reviewing the decision about Biscathorpe.”

Amanda Suddaby, spokesman for SOS Biscathorpe, said: “Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty have recently been re-branded ‘National Landscapes’ to reflect the important role they play in mitigating against climate change and ecological breakdown. It is therefore impossible to see how fossil fuel development in these precious areas can be justified. It defies all logic.

“We are pleased that a High Court Judge will now consider the balance between a small and uncertain quantity of oil that will probably be exported against the requirement to protect and enhance a National Landscape considered vital in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.”

The Secretary of State and Egdon Resources will have to defend the decision and explain why they believe it was lawful, and a judge will then consider the arguments and give a judgment.

If a judge rules that the planning inspector’s decision was taken unlawfully, the decision will be quashed.

Leigh Day solicitor Julia Eriksen, who represents Mathilda Dennis of SOS Biscathorpe, said: “We are really pleased the Court has granted our client permission to advance these important grounds in the High Court.

"Our client will argue that the Secretary of State acted unlawfully and irrationally in overturning Lincolnshire County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission.

"This case is one of several dealing with fossil fuel development in protected areas in the name of energy security – it raises important issues around the correct interpretation of national planning policy for these major developments in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

The Planning Inspectorate was approached for comment, but said the office is not in a position to comment on a decision which is being legally challenged.