Bernie, 83, of Boston reaches goal of raising £50k for Parkinson’s charity through annual golf days

Retiring as host after hitting his target, Bernie Brothwell, of Boston.

Bernie Brothwell, who is living with Parkinson’s, has been organising the fundraisers for Parkinson’s UK since 2009.

Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the event, an undeterred Bernie still managed to raise £850 through donations.

This year, when the 12th golf day was held at Boston Golf Club in June, £5,321 was added to the grand total.

That sum successfully took Bernie beyond his £50,000 target to £52,900.

With his ambition fulfilled, Bernie is now stepping down as host of the event, making 2021 his last in the role.

Reflecting on the achievement, he spoke of his delight at hitting his target and paid tribute to all those who helped him out along the way.

He said: “I’m so pleased to have been able to hit the £50,000 mark and then surpass it.

“Thank you to all those who have supported the golf days over the years – Boston Golf Club, the sponsors, the volunteers, and my friends and family.”

The funds raised by Bernie will have been used to drive forward research into new and better treatments for Parkinson’s, as well as supporting people with the condition, and the people in their lives.

Gary Shaughnessy, chair of the board of trustees at Parkinson’s UK, was one of those in attendance at this year’s event.

He said: “I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Bernie for his hard work and dedication.

“Hosting an event such as this takes time, commitment and resilience and it was clear to me when I met Bernie that he’s given all three over the years.

“It was also clear that Bernie has rightly inspired a huge amount of goodwill and respect from all those attending.”

He added: “Thanks to Bernie’s generous support, Parkinson’s UK can continue to fight for fair treatment and better services, as well as accelerate breakthroughs in research.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

It affects about 145,000 people in the UK, including an estimated 10,000-plus in the East Midlands.