Blue wins big for Osgodby cheese makers

Award win for Cote Hill Cheese at Osgodby EMN-210726-070140001

The event was held in Melton Mowbray and attracted 600 cheeses from across the UK and Ireland.

Among the entrants was Cote Hill Cheese from Osgodby, with their signature Cote Hill Blue being named Best Vegetarian Cheese.

Owned by the Davenport family, Cote Hill is no stranger to awards, having won a multitude of accolades since beginning to make cheese on the dairy farm more than 15 years ago.

Of this latest award, partner Ross Davenport said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win the best vegetarian cheese at the Artisan Cheese Awards 2021.

“It’s a testament to the skill of the whole team at Cote Hill Cheese, including our wonderful cows, that we achieve these accolades.”

This was the first event Cote Hill Cheese had attended in more than a year .

Ross said: “It was so lovely meeting customers directly and being able to see their reactions as they sampled the cheese.

“It was also a brilliant opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new ones in the artisan cheese making community.”

Like many businesses, over the past year Cote Hill had to look at ways to get their award-winning products out to their customer.

They set up a successful delivery service and also developed The Cheese Shed at their Osgodby premises.