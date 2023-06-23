A councillor who was refused the role of Boston Mayor due to historic posts he made on Facebook about Islam, has met with the leader of Boston’s Mosque to discuss his views.

Imam Abdul Hamid Qureshi with Coun Mike Gilbert at Boston Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Horncastle Road.

Coun Mike Gilbert was rejected for the role of Mayor at a meeting of Boston Borough Council on May 22 due to social media comments he made during the Qatar World Cup. He has denied the posts were racist and said he was highlighting aspects of Islamic doctrine.

Local Imam, Abdul Hamid Qureshi, leader of Boston Mosque and Islamic Centre, invited the Blue Revolution councillor to meet with him to discuss Islam, gay rights and women’s equality, among other things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Standard previously contacted both Mr Qureshi and Coun Gilbert to help to bring the meeting about.

Coun Mile Gilbert, left, with members of Boston Mosque.

On Monday morning, the two men finally came together at the Mosque, in Horncastle Road.

Over a table full of food and drink from around the world, the two men sat to discuss the controversial topics, along with three female Mosque members - Aisha Bako, Rania Shehata and Nafisat Abdulazeez.

They covered a number of areas, but homosexuality and women's equality were two subjects at the forefront.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One point made to Coun Gilbert was that Muslims are not opposed to people being gay, but that it is something not allowed in its religion - so if people are gay, they may struggle to be a Muslim.

On women's equality, they said that is not to do with Islam, rather it is to do with cultural influences – with one Islamic country having differing views about it to another Islamic country.

Following the amicable meeting, Coun Mike Gilbert said: “The visit to Boston Mosque was very successful.

"I was given an opportunity to explain how I believe Islam and 'secular western' culture jar and to highlight women's equality and gay rights as two possible areas of concern to Western sensitivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"During our conversation (over the most delicious cakes and savouries prepared by the ladies) we found some interesting areas of common understanding.

“We talked about a range of topics including the different origins of our respective moral principles – be they Quaranic or secular western.

"We also discussed the piece I wrote at the time of the World Cup which, taken completely out of context, resulted in my being publicly condemned as being unsuitable for the role as Mayor.

"Whilst it was not a meeting intended to change minds, it did form the basis for a nuanced, thoughtful and constructive discussion about the role of faith in general – and Islam in particular, in what I think we all agreed, was a western world which is slowly losing its way economically and morally.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "Both Abdul and I hope the format for this discussion could be used again, and we plan to meet again in the future.”

Speaking to the Standard, Mr Qureshi commented: “We are thankful to you for being instrumental in this. I think it was a very good interaction.