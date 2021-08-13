Boston nurse (who gave first Pfizer vaccine in Lincolnshire) ‘truly humbled’ to be nominated for Covid Hero award

Leanne Belton, giving the first Pfizer vaccine in Lincolnshire in December.

Leanne Belton, of Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, is one of four in contention for the Covid Hero award.

The category is new for 2021, created to recognise individuals and teams who have ‘gone above and beyond’ to care for patients and colleagues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leanne is a senior occupational and wellbeing nurse; she has worked for ULHT since qualifying in 2000.

Leanne, without a mask.

During the first wave of Covid-19, Leanne took responsibility for the staff screening programme and has led the staff screening, antibody and testing team at Boston since March 2020.

In addition to this work, she has supported the vaccine roll-out trust-wide – she was, in fact, the nurse who administered the first vaccine in Lincolnshire in December.

She described Covid-19 as the most challenging period of her career, but also most rewarding.

“The staff of ULHT never cease to amaze me and I am so very proud of everyone here at the trust,” she said. “I have been so fortunate to work with the most amazing team.”

Leanne (centre), with her team.

In total, 47 individuals and teams working across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for an honour in this year’s staff awards.

That is across 12 categories and based on more than 700 nominations.

“Being nominated for Covid Hero is one of the highlights of my career and I am truly humbled,” Leanne said. “Everyone deserves recognition for the incredible work and commitment shown during the pandemic and before – I am very proud to be part of the ULHT family.”