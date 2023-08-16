Boston retail boss reveals 'serious job losses' after store closure announcement

The boss of Boston department store has confirmed there will be ‘serious job losses’ as a result of a planned closure.

As reported by LincolnshireWorld yesterday, the Rebos store, in Strait Bargate, is set to close due to ‘the poor economic climate’.

But now it has been confirmed that most of the retail staff will lose their job as a result.

Today (Wednesday) we spoke to Rebos owner Serkan Arslan, who told us: “There will be a serious amount of job losses.

Rebos' restaurant and indoor play area are to remain open.

"I can say that almost all the retail staff will lose their jobs - but we will try to employ as many people as we can in other areas of the business.”

Although Mr Arslan said he cannot give an ‘exact figure’ on the number of job losses yet, due to being in consultation, Lincolnshire World understands there are around 50 members of staff who currently work in the retail department.

Rebos opened in Strait Bargate in October 2021, filling the retail unit vacated by Oldrids.

This is the third time the store has announced its closure since then – having previously announced closures in January and March this year, only to re-open a few months later.

In May this year, Rebos opened an indoor play area for children on the second floor. Both this and the cafe and restaurant are set to remain open, the business says.

Mr Arslan added: "I would be very sad if I hadn't given it [the business] a third shot. I'm obviously sad we are closing the store, but I am confident that I gave it my all.

"I want to thank everybody for the support they have shown us in Boston."